Delhi High Court action against AAP leaders marks accountability, says MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP and former Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday welcomed the Delhi High Court’s decision to start criminal contempt proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders.

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Tiwari said the court’s action sent a strong message that “no one is above the law or the dignity of the judiciary”, regardless of political influence or public office. He called the move a necessary step to uphold judicial authority and constitutional values. Accusing AAP leaders of running a sustained campaign against the judiciary, Tiwari alleged that they circulated edited videos, made defamatory remarks and carried out coordinated social media attacks against judges. He claimed these actions were aimed at weakening public trust in the judicial system.

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Tiwari said those who misuse public platforms to spread misinformation must face legal consequences. He said the criminal contempt action marked “the beginning of accountability” for those accused of trying to influence or discredit judicial processes.