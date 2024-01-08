Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise policy ‘scam’

New Delhi, January 8
The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the investigating agency and listed the matter for January 29.
The Rajya Sabha member, arrested by the ED on October 4 last year, has challenged a trial court's December 22 order dismissing his bail plea in the money-laundering case.
Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Singh, submitted that the senior AAP leader had been in custody for three months and no role had been attributed to him in the offence.
The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary consideration.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The Bench directs the 11 convicts to surrender and go back t...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
Search for ‘Lakshadweep’ in Google trends at 20-year high; celebrities power PM's island push
Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham an...
Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat
The lawsuit alleges that the officer's conduct was high-hand...