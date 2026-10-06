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Home / Delhi / Delhi High Court asks MCD, NDMC to hold training camp for vet staff, dog catchers

Delhi High Court asks MCD, NDMC to hold training camp for vet staff, dog catchers

Also directs them to speed up sterilisation

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File
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The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to coordinate with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and organise a training camp for veterinarians, para-veterinary staff and stray-dog catchers in the Capital.

A Division Bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Aditi Choudhary passed the directions while hearing a suo motu PIL monitoring compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions on stray-dog management.

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The court’s direction came after amicus curiae Gauri Maulekhi informed it that the LMC had agreed to send a person to Delhi to conduct a 15-day training camp in accordance with modules prescribed by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

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“The NDMC and MCD are directed to coordinate with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and hold the camp for training for aforesaid purposes as early as possible,” the court said.

The Bench also directed the civic bodies to step up the pace of sterilisation of stray dogs, noting that the process was moving too slowly. MCD’s counsel Manu Chaturvedi was asked to suggest measures to accelerate the exercise.

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The court recorded the assurance given by the MCD and NDMC that sterilisation camps would be held in two additional wards each. It directed the MCD to prepare a roadmap for scaling up sterilisation and place it before the court for approval.

“One ward is not over in two months? When will you do 250 wards? With this speed it has to be scaled up,” the court observed.

Maulekhi informed the court that there were 14 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres and suggested that two or three more centres could be added to expedite sterilisation. She also placed before the court a roadmap for implementing a pilot sterilisation camp.

The Bench further directed the civic bodies to file an affidavit within four weeks specifying the wards where stray dogs had been completely sterilised.

The court noted that pilot camps had already been conducted successfully at MCD’s Anand Vihar and in two NDMC zones. The matter will next be heard on November 3.

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