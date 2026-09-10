Delhi High Court asks MCD to intensify stray dog sterilisation campaign

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to intensify its stray dog sterilisation and vaccination drive and catch more dogs during each camp.

A Bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav, hearing a suo motu case on the management of the stray dog menace, allowed the MCD to continue its pilot project and asked it to explore ways to increase the number of dogs caught during each drive.

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The court was told that the existing facility could pick up, treat and release around 10 dogs at a time. The Bench questioned why more dogs could not be caught and housed temporarily before being sterilised.

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“If you can catch more, then catch more,” the court observed, adding that if 20 dogs could be caught during a drive, they should be taken in and sterilised.

The court was informed that four MCD camps were held in Anand Vihar on August 21, 25, September 3 and 7. A total of 43 dogs were sterilised, vaccinated and released in their respective areas with the assistance of feeders and amicus curiae Gouri Maulekhi.

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MCD counsel Manu Chaturvedi said the camps were publicised in advance and received active cooperation from residents, feeders and other stakeholders. There was no resistance from any member of the public or organisation, he said.

The parties suggested continuing the camps and initially targeting at least one ward to make it rabies-free, with all dogs in the area vaccinated and sterilised.

Maulekhi told the court that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had conducted a drive around the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, during which 615 dogs were vaccinated. It also held camps between July 24 and August 27, in which 28 dogs were caught and 615 vaccinated. School awareness programmes were also conducted.

Maulekhi submitted an action plan for rabies elimination and said agencies needed training in catching dogs. The court suggested training 10-20 personnel for the task.

The Delhi government sought four weeks to examine the suggestions and action plan. The court directed the agencies to continue the camps and file a status report. The matter has been listed for October 5.