 Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Singh was arrested by ED on October 4 in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 20

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh as well as his subsequent remand in Enforcement Directorate’s custody in a money-laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy of the city government.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed his petition challenging the arrest as well as the remand in the matter, saying “no ground” was made out to grant him the relief.

Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4, had moved the high court last week challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The ED’s money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

It is alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

In the high court, Singh argued his arrest was “illegal, malicious and a classic case of perversion of power” and he should therefore be released.

After his arrest, the trial court had remanded Singh in the custody of the anti-money laundering agency. On October 13, he was sent to judicial custody till October 27.

#Enforcement Directorate

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

3
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

4
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

5
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's 66th birthday celebration with Dharmendra, Bobby, Karan and Rajveer

7
Punjab

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

8
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

9
Punjab

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

10
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

India’s comments come after Canadian Foreign Minister descri...

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

Visa services to be badly affected

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Defence Minister orders troops to prepare to see Gaza ‘from ...

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raises the issue of the go...


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

From November 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR cities: CAQM

From November 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR cities: CAQM

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt