DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi High Court initiates contempt proceedings against Tihar Jail superintendent

Delhi High Court initiates contempt proceedings against Tihar Jail superintendent

Failure to release undertrial on parole despite court directions

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:23 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The ruling came on a petition challenging the annulment of a transfer deed executed by a senior citizen in favour of his son. Image: iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court has initiated contempt of court proceedings against a superintendent of Tihar Jail for failing to release an undertrial on parole despite specific directions of the court, observing that the jail authority had acted on “flimsy and untenable excuses” and attempted to frustrate a judicial order.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order against Dr Pawan Kumar, Superintendent of Central Jail, Tihar, while hearing a plea filed by Anwar Hussain, who has been in custody as an undertrial for more than five years.

Advertisement

The court had initially granted Hussain parole for four weeks through its July 30 order, directing that he be released subject to appropriate terms and conditions to be fixed by the jail authorities.

Advertisement

However, instead of fixing the conditions, the superintendent allegedly failed to release Hussain, prompting him to approach the court again. The court subsequently fixed the terms of his release itself in an order dated August 11.

Despite this, when Hussain’s family approached the jail authorities for his release, the superintendent allegedly refused to act on the August 11 order, stating that he would do so only after receiving the order directly from the court.

Advertisement

Taking serious exception to the conduct, Justice Kaurav said the jail authority’s actions had resulted in a person, who had remained an undertrial for five years and five months, continuing to remain behind bars despite an order of a constitutional court directing his release.

“The acts of the Jail Authority have caused a citizen of this country, who had remained under-trial for a period of five years five months, to continue to remain behind bars despite an order of a Constitutional Court directing his release,” the court said.

The court further observed that the “flimsy and untenable excuses” made by the jail authority and Dr Kumar had made “a mockery” of the legal system and violated Hussain’s right to personal liberty under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

It said Dr Kumar had, among other things, imposed additional conditions that were contrary to the court’s order, which amounted to a “wilful violation” of its directions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts