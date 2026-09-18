Delhi High Court initiates contempt proceedings against Tihar Jail superintendent

The Delhi High Court has initiated contempt of court proceedings against a superintendent of Tihar Jail for failing to release an undertrial on parole despite specific directions of the court, observing that the jail authority had acted on “flimsy and untenable excuses” and attempted to frustrate a judicial order.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order against Dr Pawan Kumar, Superintendent of Central Jail, Tihar, while hearing a plea filed by Anwar Hussain, who has been in custody as an undertrial for more than five years.

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The court had initially granted Hussain parole for four weeks through its July 30 order, directing that he be released subject to appropriate terms and conditions to be fixed by the jail authorities.

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However, instead of fixing the conditions, the superintendent allegedly failed to release Hussain, prompting him to approach the court again. The court subsequently fixed the terms of his release itself in an order dated August 11.

Despite this, when Hussain’s family approached the jail authorities for his release, the superintendent allegedly refused to act on the August 11 order, stating that he would do so only after receiving the order directly from the court.

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Taking serious exception to the conduct, Justice Kaurav said the jail authority’s actions had resulted in a person, who had remained an undertrial for five years and five months, continuing to remain behind bars despite an order of a constitutional court directing his release.

“The acts of the Jail Authority have caused a citizen of this country, who had remained under-trial for a period of five years five months, to continue to remain behind bars despite an order of a Constitutional Court directing his release,” the court said.

The court further observed that the “flimsy and untenable excuses” made by the jail authority and Dr Kumar had made “a mockery” of the legal system and violated Hussain’s right to personal liberty under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

It said Dr Kumar had, among other things, imposed additional conditions that were contrary to the court’s order, which amounted to a “wilful violation” of its directions.