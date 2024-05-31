Delhi High Court junks plea to disqualify Modi from contesting LS elections

New Delhi, May 30
Terming the allegations levelled by the petitioner as “vague, unsubstantiated and reckless”, the Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“Not only are the pleadings inchoate but the tenor of the same is demonstrative of the fact that the petition is tainted with mala fide and oblique motives,” Justice Sachin Datta said, terming the petition ‘mala fide’.
Petitioner Captain Deepak Kumar alleged that Modi tried to kill him by crashing a plane that he was in command of.
“Modi and his accomplices are accused of screening the criminal conspiracy where the accused attempted to destabilise national security by planning a fatal crash of Flight AI 459 on July 8, 2018,” Kumar alleged.
The petitioner had also sought cancellation of the candidature of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
However, describing the allegations made in the petition as “scandalous”, the court dismissed it.
