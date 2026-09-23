DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi High Court laments plight of labourers

Delhi High Court laments plight of labourers

‘Least paid, least cared for’

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:17 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi High Court. File photo.
Advertisement

Calling it a “pathetic state of affairs”, the Delhi High Court has said society has failed to value physical labour, observing that workers who spend their days doing back-breaking work remain among the “least paid” and “least cared for” in the country.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav made the observations while deciding the appeal of Veer Pal, convicted for attacking a labourer who had objected to a disturbance while trying to sleep after work.

Advertisement

“A back-breaking hard day’s labour requires a sound, peaceful sleep in the night to rejuvenate the body,” the court said, adding that labourers remained “least paid, least cared for and least bothered”.

Advertisement

The court said physical labour had not received the respect it deserved in society, contrasting the situation with Western countries where, it observed, such work was adequately valued and compensated.

The case dates back to March 17, 2002, when Rajinder Kumar was sleeping, or preparing to sleep, in the verandah of a shop at Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk, where he worked.

Advertisement

A disturbance caused by Pal and others interrupted his sleep.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts