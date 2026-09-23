Delhi High Court laments plight of labourers

Calling it a “pathetic state of affairs”, the Delhi High Court has said society has failed to value physical labour, observing that workers who spend their days doing back-breaking work remain among the “least paid” and “least cared for” in the country.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav made the observations while deciding the appeal of Veer Pal, convicted for attacking a labourer who had objected to a disturbance while trying to sleep after work.

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“A back-breaking hard day’s labour requires a sound, peaceful sleep in the night to rejuvenate the body,” the court said, adding that labourers remained “least paid, least cared for and least bothered”.

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The court said physical labour had not received the respect it deserved in society, contrasting the situation with Western countries where, it observed, such work was adequately valued and compensated.

The case dates back to March 17, 2002, when Rajinder Kumar was sleeping, or preparing to sleep, in the verandah of a shop at Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk, where he worked.

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A disturbance caused by Pal and others interrupted his sleep.