Delhi High Court rebukes AAP ex-MLA over plea for Arvind Kejriwal’s ouster

New Delhi, April 8

The Delhi High Court rebuked a petitioner, former AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar, on Monday for seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister.

Justice Subramonium Prasad expressed his disapproval of Kumar’s petition, suggesting heavy penalties and questioning the issuance of a writ of quo warranto against Kejriwal. The court scheduled a hearing for April 10 on the plea.

Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody in an Enforcement Directorate case related to the Delhi excise policy. The court noted that similar petitions had been dismissed by a division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and insisted that this matter should also be brought before the same Bench. This is the third plea seeking such a request, with previous attempts also rejected by the division bench.

Kumar asserted that he filed the plea as an individual petitioner, not as a PIL (public interest litigation), in his capacity as a lawyer.

He claimed to be the founding member of AAP and a social worker. The plea had requested the issuance of a writ of quo warranto against Kejriwal, compelling him to justify his authority, qualifications and title as Chief Minister. It further sought Kejriwal’s removal from office, with or without retrospective effect, after an inquiry.

Kumar argued that as a voter in the Delhi Assembly election, he is personally aggrieved by having a CM who is incapacitated to fulfil his duties and cannot function from custody or prison, as per the Constitution.

Earlier this month, the court declined to entertain a PIL filed by Vishnu Gupta, seeking Kejriwal’s removal. The bench also dismissed a similar PIL filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, asserting that the issue falls outside the scope of judicial interference and should be examined by other organs of the state.

