Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

PTI

New Delhi, December 16

The Delhi High Court has refused to quash charges framed against a former Punjab and Haryana High Court official in a case relating to the alleged leak of the Haryana Civil Services (judicial) preliminary examination-2017.

The High Court said that in cases where digital or electronic evidence is available, the prosecution’s case could not be thrown at the initial stage.

‘Limited jurisdiction’ The HC said its jurisdiction while entertaining the revision petition was very limited and it could interfere in the challenged order only if there was any serious illegality, infirmity or perversity in the trial court’s order.

“I do not find any illegality, infirmity or perversity in the order of the trial court. Hence, the present petition along with pending applications stands dismissed,” Justice Sharma said.

The record indicated that the petitioner-accused Dr Balwinder Kumar Sharma, who was then the registrar (recruitment) of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was in possession of the question paper immediately before the alleged leak.

“The case is of a very sensitive nature and the evidence which is required to be led for the purpose of proving the case is either digital or documentary in nature,” Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said.

The High Court upheld a January 31, 2020 order of a sessions court in Chandigarh by which charges were framed against the accused for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence under the IPC and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2021, the Supreme Court had transferred the case to Delhi on the request of Sharma. An FIR in the matter involving the paper leak was lodged on the complaint of Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2017. He was suspended by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2017 itself after the paper leak.

According to the prosecution, the question paper remained in the custody of Dr Balwinder Kumar Sharma, the then registrar (recruitment) from the time the question paper was finalised till the dispatch to the examination centre.