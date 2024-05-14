Delhi High Court rejects plea seeking EC action against PM Modi

New Delhi, May 13

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking immediate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other candidates for delivering allegedly “communally divisive speeches” during the Lok Sabha polls in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Justice Sachin Datta rejected the plea, stating that it was misconceived. He said, “This court finds no merit in the petition. It is accordingly dismissed.”

The plea sought a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate action, including filing FIRs, against candidates delivering hate speeches in violation of the MCC.

The petition referred to speeches made by PM Modi in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, tweets by BJP chief JP Nadda and a speech by Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh on April 27.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing the petitioners, argued that the EC couldn’t have different standards for taking action against different politicians. However, advocate Suruchi Suri, appearing for the ECI, referred to an advisory issued to all political parties on March 1 before announcing the elections.

Pasha mentioned that a representation was made to the EC by the petitioner on April 24, followed by a reminder on May 3. Suri responded that a reply was expected by May 15 from the political party in question, following which action would be taken if required.

Justice Datta stated that the court couldn’t micromanage the EC, which is a constitutional body, and that the EC is already looking into the matter.

The plea argued that despite numerous complaints, the EC had failed to take effective action, which was arbitrary and a violation of its constitutional duty.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi