Delhi High Court seeks AIIMS' stand on plea against seat allocation under INI-CET

The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of AIIMS on a petition challenging the seat allocation process for a postgraduate course under the National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET).

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On July 3, Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the medical institution on a petition by an aspirant's father and asked it to file its response.

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The petitioner, represented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, alleged a material discrepancy between the final seat matrix and the subsequent mock round seat allocation for M D Ophthalmology, which reduced the number of seats available under the unreserved (UR) category.

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The plea stated that, as notified in May, the final seat matrix for M D Ophthalmology at AIIMS consisted of a total of 13 seats, which included five seats under the UR Category.

The petitioner stated that his daughter participated in the counselling process based on this allocation after securing an overall rank of 146 in INI-CET July 2026, but the mock round allocation reflected only two open UR seats, along with one seat for 'Institutional Preference' and Persons with Benchmark Disability each.

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The plea argued that once authorities publish the final seat matrix indicating seat availability in a particular category, they cannot materially alter the effective seat position through an undisclosed mechanism.

"In the absence of transparency regarding the manner in which the notified seats have been allocated, deserving candidates may be left behind despite the availability of seats reflected in the Final Seat Position, including the Petitioner's daughter who participated in the counselling process based on the said representation", the petition stated.

The matter will be heard next in August.