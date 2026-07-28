Delhi High Court seeks replies on delay in opening of RML specialty block

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and the Delhi Government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the continued delay in making the hospital’s super specialty block operational.

Advertisement

A Division Bench directed the authorities to file instructions addressing the issues raised in the petition. During the hearing, the court impleaded the Delhi Fire Services as a party to the case, observing that mandatory fire safety approvals form part of the pending requirements.

Advertisement

The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 3. The PIL, seeks directions to ensure that all remaining shortcomings are addressed without delay, necessary statutory approvals and safety clearances are obtained and the super specialty block is opened for public use at the earliest.