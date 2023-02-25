Delhi High Court stays re-election for members of MCD Standing Committee

New Delhi, February 25
The Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the re-election for six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which was scheduled for February 27.
Justice Gaurang Kanth, in a special hearing held on a court holiday, said prima facie it appeared that the mayor, who was also the returning officer, is conducting the re-election on Monday without declaring results of the previous poll held on February 24 which is in violation of regulations.
The high court said the regulations nowhere reflect that the Delhi mayor has authority to declare the election of Standing Committee members as null and void.
It issued a notice to the returning officer and others on two pleas challenging the decision to hold re-election without declaring the results of the earlier poll.
“Notice to hold re-election shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” the judge said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Ministerial under India’s Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine
Not the forum to resolve security issues but most nations co...
India pressing for resolving Ukraine conflict through diplomacy, dialogue: PM Modi
Holds wide-ranging talks with visiting German Chancellor Ola...
CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can't be called 'waris' of Punjab
As per Punjab Police, demonstrators used holy Guru Granth Sa...
Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to NDA: Congress’s draft political resolution
The draft was prepared by the political affairs sub-group fo...
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief AS Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...