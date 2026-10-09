Delhi High Court to hear Indian Youth Congress plea today

The Delhi High Court is set to hear on Friday the plea of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), challenging the refusal of the Delhi Police to grant permission to the organisation for its proposed peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar against Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma on Thursday.

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The petition, filed through the petitioner IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib, challenges the Delhi Police order dated October 1 by which permission for the proposed demonstration was denied.

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The IYC had initially submitted its application on September 25 for a peaceful demonstration involving approximately 100-150 persons, while undertaking to comply with all lawful conditions relating to security, traffic management, discipline and maintenance of public order.

The petition, filed by the National Chairman advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, IYC Legal Cell contends that the State’s power to regulate a peaceful democratic assembly cannot be converted into an unfettered power to prohibit it.

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It challenges the alleged mechanical application of protest-related guidelines and asserts that restrictions upon the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) must satisfy the requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality.

The petition further points out that despite repeated follow-ups, the rejection was communicated only on October 1, the first proposed date of the demonstration, raising serious questions regarding the manner and timing in which the request was dealt with.

Manish Sharma, National In-charge IYC, in a statement, said, “The denial of permission for a peaceful democratic protest cannot be allowed to become a tool to silence dissent. The Indian Youth Congress believes in the Constitution and in the democratic right of citizens and political organisations to raise legitimate questions before the institutions of the country. We welcome the intervention of the Delhi High Court and hope that the matter will be adjudicated in accordance with constitutional principles.” Echoing similarly, IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib, mentioned, “The Indian Youth Congress will continue to raise its voice against every issue that concerns the democratic rights of the people. Our proposed protest was peaceful, lawful and fully within the constitutional framework. We had also undertaken to comply with all reasonable conditions imposed by the authorities. Similarly, Advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, Chairman, IYC Legal Cell added, “The core issue before the Court is very simple — whether an authority empowered to regulate peaceful assemblies can mechanically exercise that power to prohibit them altogether.”