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Home / Delhi / Delhi High Court to hear IYC plea against denial of nod for protest on Tuesday

Delhi High Court to hear IYC plea against denial of nod for protest on Tuesday

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:42 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File
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The Delhi High Court on Monday said it will hear the Indian Youth Congress' (IYC) plea challenging denial of permission to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday.

Justice Amit Mahajan listed the matter for Tuesday after Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appearing for the Delhi Police sought time to obtain instructions. Senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Vivek Tankha appeared for the IYC.

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Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the petitioner, said the plea was filed four days ago and the police counsel could have taken the instructions by now. He insisted that the matter be heard on Monday itself.

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The IYC had approached the court challenging Delhi Police denial of permission to protest at Jantar Mantar.

The IYC, through its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, approached the court challenging the Delhi Police October 1 communication denying permission for the protest.

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The IYC is demanding the resignation of Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said, “Our fight is not merely for permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar; it is for the protection of the democratic space in which every citizen can question those in power. The Constitution guarantees the freedom to speak, assemble and dissent peacefully.”

Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, national chairman, IYC Legal Department, said, “The legal position is clear: the power to regulate a peaceful assembly cannot be exercised mechanically to extinguish the very right it is meant to regulate.”

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