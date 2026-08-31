Delhi: Himanshu Bhau gang’s two men held in Kota over killings

Two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, wanted in multiple murder and firing cases in Delhi and elsewhere, have been arrested from Kota by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

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The accused have been identified as Raman, alias Fauji, of Jind and Karan of Dadri. Both were wanted in the December 2025 murder of dairy trader Ratan in Aya Nagar, where the police said more than 70 rounds were fired. They were also wanted in the August 2025 killing of Mohit Dagar at Dwarka Mor, in which over 20 rounds were fired.

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The two were also allegedly involved in a December 2025 attack on Sunny Ritoli in Ritoli village, Rohtak. One person was killed and four injured. In May this year, they were wanted in a firing case targeting Jitender, alias Jeetu, in Kakod, Bulandshahr.

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The police said the accused allegedly sought to create fear through violent crimes and establish themselves within the gang. Rewards had been announced for them in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Special Cell Additional Commissioner PS Kushwaha said two alleged associates, brothers Shekhar Tiwari and Vinod Tiwari of Mathura, were also arrested for allegedly providing shelter and helping with financial transactions.

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Karan already faces several cases, including firing incidents in Rewari and Palwal, while Raman has an Arms Act case registered with the Delhi Crime Branch.