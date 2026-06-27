Delhi hit-and-run: Thar Driver arrested after biker killed in Vasant Kunj crash

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly ramming a Mahindra Thar into a motorcycle, killing its rider in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said on Saturday.

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The deceased was identified as Sarthak Mattoo (34), a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, who worked with an event management company.

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The police said a PCR call was received on June 25 at Vasant Kunj South police station, reporting that a car had hit a motorcycle, leaving the rider critically injured. Mattoo was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre by PCR personnel, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Following the incident, an FIR was registered under relevant sections, and the body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem examination before being handed over to the family.

During the investigation, police traced the offending vehicle, a Thar, and found it registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based private company.

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The vehicle had been leased to Sagar Saha (29), a native of Bihar and an employee of the company posted in Bengaluru.

During questioning, Saha told police that the vehicle was being driven at the time of the accident by his friend Apurv Singh (30), a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, who is employed in a private firm and currently lives in Gurugram.

The police said Saha was travelling in the front passenger seat when the accident took place.

The vehicle has been seized and Singh has been arrested. His medical examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

Further investigation is underway.