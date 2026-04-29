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Home / Delhi / Delhi horror: Man slits tenant’s throat over suspected affair, walks into police station to confess

Delhi horror: Man slits tenant’s throat over suspected affair, walks into police station to confess

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the accused suspected an illicit relationship between his wife and the deceased

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:20 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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A gruesome murder in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area was solved within hours after the accused walked into a police station and confessed to the crime, officials said on Tuesday.

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The man allegedly killed his tenant by slitting his throat over a suspected affair, they said.

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According to police, the incident came to light around 4.20 pm on Tuesday when Virender, a 35-year-old resident of Indira Colony, approached Shalimar Bagh police station and admitted that he had killed his tenant, Kanhaiya (29), inside his jhuggi.

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The police rushed to the spot and found the victim lying on a bed with his throat slit and multiple stab wounds. The weapon allegedly used in the crime was also recovered from the scene. Virender was found wearing blood-stained clothes at the time.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the accused suspected an illicit relationship between his wife and the deceased. Investigators added that CCTV footage from the area corroborated the accused’s presence at the scene around the time of the incident.

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A crime team, forensic experts and an Executive Magistrate were called to the spot to examine the scene and collect evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Shalimar Bagh police station. Further investigation is currently under way.

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