Delhi Horror: Minor dead after being stabbed in busy market for 15 mins

Just six days after she celebrated her 16th birthday, a Class 10 Seemapuri girl died at a local hospital in Delhi of grave stab wounds inflicted upon her by a delivery boy consumed by murderous rage. The attacker, Jatin (24), accosted the minor on Friday in broad daylight in the busy Seemapuri market.

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Soon he went on a stabbing spree, attacking the girl with a butcher knife for 15 to 20 minutes, while onlookers watched like zombies, too scared to intervene or help.

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It was only after he left, leaving the minor unrecognisable after the brutal assault, that a local shopkeeper rang up the cops and the girl was moved to GTB Hospital.

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While she died eight hours after the attack, Jatin, who had walked home, two km away from the crime spot, died by suicide after blowing himself up with a cylinder.

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The Tribune today visited the Seemapuri area where the horror unfolded on Friday, revealing the social aspect of crime in Delhi.

Family distraught

The victim’s grandfather, Mukesh Kumar, on Sunday said he had no idea the family would be celebrating the girl’s last-ever birthday. “She wanted to be an IAS officer,” he said.

A student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Dilshad Garden, the girl was awaiting her Class 10 board results.

“She was the light of our lives. We never wanted a grandson. She was our everything. Not all is lost,” he said. The victim’s five-year-old sister Sheena remains in shock as does her mother, a security guard, and father, a cab driver.

Mute spectators to crime

Eyewitnesses did nothing to help the victim but people recalled horrific crime sequences in great detail. Jatin followed the minor and spoke briefly. He then left and returned with a butcher knife. Soon he had unleashed a grave assault on the child just near Diksha Modern Academy, Old Seemapuri in northeast Delhi. The attack progressed in a busy marketplace with the victim suffering injuries on neck, face, hands, abdomen and back, later getting 80 stitches on her face alone. Shockingly, no one came to her rescue.

“We were afraid because he was carrying a knife,” said an onlooker. Two eyewitnesses, Kavita and Baby, who live nearby, said they tried to step in. “But he flashed the knife at us and threatened to kill,” they told The Tribune correspondent. Baby said, “There were men all around. They were all just watching. Had even four to five surrounded the attacker, the girl could have been saved,” she says. Even after the attack, the girl kept trying to move to safety before finally collapsing.

Delayed call

A local elder, Dharmaveer Gupta, who runs a government ration shop nearby, was the one to call the police around 5:30 pm. “I thought of rescuing her but the boy was in a mad rage. I was afraid,” he says. Once Jatin fled, locals rushed the victim to GTB Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. The family alleges that the hospital lost crucial moments asking for paperwork and formalities. The family also said no ventilator was immediately available.

Old acquaintance

The victim’s family says the attacker was not a stranger. For nearly one and a half years, the accused had been stalking their daughter to befriend her. It began when they lived near his aunt’s house. “She was just 13 at the time,” the family says. They add the stalking resumed recently. “She avoided him,” they say.

No answers

Though the attack appears like a crime of passion, the police are yet to assign a clear reason as Jatin died by suicide in a cylinder blast just an hour after killing the girl. He was a delivery partner for an e-commerce firm and his mother, a maid, said he never mentioned anything.

A scared neighbourhood

Locals speak of frequent eve-teasing, drug use and weak policing in the area. “Every evening, you can find men smoking weed or other prohibited substances,” said Rajinder Singh, a local confectioner. Others say the police post nearest to the crime spot remains inactive. When The Tribune visited the police station, no personnel were present. Women in the area also said they felt unsafe. Similar concerns resonated at the crime spot. “There have been stabbings earlier too,” locals say.