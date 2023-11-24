Delhi horror: Refused Rs 350, drunk boy stabs teen 55 times

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

In a shocking incident in the national capital, a 16-year-old boy in an inebriated state, stabbed another teenager nearly 55 times in the Welcome area of Delhi.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera in the area. In the CCTV footage, the boy can be seen dancing next to the body of the 17-year-old victim as he continued stabbing the teen. The incident took place in the Janta Mazdoor Colony on Tuesday. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The suspect was taken into police custody, where he confessed to stabbing the teen as the victim refused to give him money for buying biryani. The 16-year-old had demanded money from the victim to buy biryani. However, the victim refused to give him money, leading to a scuffle.

A police official said, “The two did not know each other. The suspect approached the victim in the Janta Mazdoor Colony and asked him for Rs 350. When the victim refused to give him money, the suspect first choked him and then stabbed him nearly 55 times.”

The suspect did not take the refusal well and grew in wild rage as he strangled the victim and knocked him unconscious. He then took out a mini knife from his pocket and stabbed him multiple times, an official said.

The teenager then took the body of the victim into a bylane, where he continued to stab him, the official added.

What was caught in the CCTV footage was although more horrifying as he danced near the 17-year-old’s body.

He could be seen stabbing him on the neck, back and beneath the eyes and brandished his knife to scare away passers-by.

An official said, “The suspect was under the influence of alcohol. He dragged the victim’s body by hair and took him into a narrow lane. He then robbed him of Rs 350 and fled the scene. We were able to apprehend the suspect with the help of the CCTV footage.”