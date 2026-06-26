Delhi hospital faces action after probe finds irregularities

The Delhi Government has decided to initiate action against Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh after a district-level inquiry, ordered by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, allegedly found multiple irregularities and serious negligence in patient care.

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The probe was launched following a complaint received by the Chief Minister during a public hearing at the “Jan Seva Sadan”. A family alleged that their son, who had suffered stab injuries, was taken to Fortis Hospital, where treatment was allegedly delayed as the hospital first demanded payment. The family claimed that the delay in providing timely medical care led to the youth’s death.

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Taking serious note of the allegations, the Chief Minister ordered an inquiry into the hospital’s functioning and treatment protocols.

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On Thursday, a team comprising officials from the Health Department, Municipal Corporation, Fire Services and other agencies conducted an inspection of the hospital under the supervision of Central District Magistrate SS Parihar.

According to government officials, the inspection revealed multiple irregularities, including alleged violations of building bylaws, unauthorised construction, deficiencies in fire safety systems, misuse of basement areas and lapses in compliance with standard operating procedures related to medical care.

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The inquiry team also examined CCTV footage related to the stabbing victim. Officials said the footage showed that the injured youth had walked into the emergency ward on his own, indicating that timely medical intervention could potentially have saved his life.

The team also scrutinised emergency department records as part of the investigation. Officials said a detailed inquiry report was being prepared.