Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

New Delhi, May 31
The death toll in a fire that broke out in an east Delhi neonatal hospital rose to seven on Friday after a 50-day-old infant who was rescued from the incident site succumbed during treatment, police said.
“A 50-day-old girl was under treatment. She succumbed on Friday morning. Further investigation has been initiated,” a senior police official said.
A family member of the victim also confirmed that the child has died.
“Doctors told us about her death on Friday morning,” said a family member.
A senior police official said the baby did not have any burn injury when she was rescued from the hospital.
The fire tragedy at Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on May 26 claimed the lives of six newborns and left five babies injured.
The blaze broke out at the hospital at around 11.30 pm and soon spread to two adjacent buildings.
Sixteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and a massive rescue operation was carried out to bring out seven children alive from the hospital. Six newborns had already died.
Police had said one child had died before the fire broke out.
According to the fire department, the neonatal hospital had no fire NOC (no-objection certificate) and not even proper fire-combat arrangements. Besides, the oxygen cylinders kept at the hospital had exploded due to the fire.
The fire started from a short circuit in a generator, police had said.
