Delhi households using up to 400 units to get free solar plants

Delhi households consuming up to 400 units of electricity a month will now be eligible for free solar plants of up to 3 kW capacity, as the Delhi Cabinet approved changes to the Delhi Solar Energy Policy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

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The decision aims to address the slow progress of the PM Surya Ghar Scheme in Delhi. The government said it had reviewed the reasons behind the scheme failing to gain the expected momentum and introduced changes aimed at making rooftop solar more practical for consumers.

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Under the revised policy, eligible households will not have to pay for the installation of a solar plant of up to 3 kW. The government has also changed the way incentives are paid. Instead of receiving the incentive spread over five years, consumers will get the amount in advance at the time of installation.

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The financial support will be accompanied by a five-year maintenance guarantee. The vendor installing the solar panels will be responsible for maintaining the system without charging the consumer during this period.

The policy also removes application charges for domestic consumers installing solar systems of up to 10 kW.

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For households, the change is not limited to reducing the cost of electricity. The existing electricity subsidy will continue, while consumers will also be able to sell surplus power generated by their rooftop systems through net metering and earn additional income.

The government has set an ambitious expansion target alongside the policy changes. At present, solar panels have been installed on 10,073 rooftops in Delhi, generating 228 MW of solar power. The government aims to raise generation to 500 MW by the end of the current financial year and install 2.27 lakh solar panels by March 2027.

Power Minister Ashish Sood described the decision as historic, saying it would improve Delhi’s power infrastructure, make electricity cheaper for consumers and strengthen environmental protection. He said the government’s objective was not merely to provide free electricity, but to turn every household into an energy producer.

The policy therefore combines free installation for a defined group of consumers with upfront incentives, assured maintenance and an opportunity to earn from surplus electricity. The government expects these changes to accelerate rooftop solar adoption in Delhi and help it move towards its March 2027 target.