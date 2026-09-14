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Home / Delhi / Delhi: IIT meet brings India’s deep-tech ecosystem under one roof

Delhi: IIT meet brings India’s deep-tech ecosystem under one roof

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:01 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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India’s push to develop and scale deep technologies in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space, biotechnology and agriculture took centre stage at the second edition of FITT Forward, organised by the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at the IIT Delhi.

The two-day summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and technology experts to discuss how India can move beyond innovation and build technologies capable of shaping the next decade.

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The opening day began with a fireside conversation featuring cricket icon and investor Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Puneet Gupta, focusing on Kumar’s journey from sport to entrepreneurship and investment. Kumar highlighted the growing role of technology in sports and said his experiences, including during injury, encouraged him to explore opportunities as an investor.

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Artificial intelligence was among the key themes, with a session examining whether India can build AI for 1.4 billion people as well as the global market. Moderated by Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, CyberMedia Group, the panel featured Prof Mausam of the IIT Delhi, Kavita Bhatia of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Sandeep Aurora of Microsoft India and South Asia.

Advanced manufacturing and semiconductors were also discussed by representatives from Monk9 Tech, Sona Comstar, Cadence Design Systems, Maruti Suzuki and BlueHills Capital.

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Another session focused on how technology and innovation can make Indian agriculture more productive and globally competitive.

A DeepTech keynote by Dr Anita Gupta, former Scientist G and Head of CEST at the Department of Science and Technology, traced India’s journey from publicly funded research to commercialisation and global scale.

Day One concluded with two MoUs, including one to develop a dedicated SportsTech accelerator. A closed-door Demo Day also gave startups, including those led by women, students and rural innovators, an opportunity to showcase their products to investors.

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