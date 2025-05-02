Delhi: Indira Gandhi tech varsity gets 50 acres for new campus in Narela

In a major boost to women’s technical education in the capital, the Delhi Government has allotted 50 acres of land in Narela to Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) for the development of its permanent campus. Education Minister Ashish Sood made the announcement during the university’s foundation day and 4th Research Excellence Awards ceremony on Thursday.

The land allocation is part of the government’s Rs 500-crore ‘Edu-City’ initiative, aimed at transforming Narela into a major education hub. IGDTUW’s new campus is expected to become a premier centre for women-led innovation, science, technology and engineering in the country.

“This development is a powerful testament to our collective commitment to empowering women through inclusive, high-quality technical education,” said Sood, while lauding IGDTUW’s growth despite operating from a limited campus.

The minister highlighted IGDTUW’s 100 per cent placement record, 103 research awards, 19 patents and research incentives worth Rs 57 lakh awarded to students. “This is not just a university, it’s a symbol of transformation — of how young women are creating stories of excellence in labs, startups and industries,” he said.

Sood also noted the “remarkable coincidence” that Delhi’s Chief Minister, Director of Technical Education, and IGDTUW Vice-Chancellor were all women — calling it a sign of the university’s destined success.

During the ceremony, faculty members were honoured for their national and international research contributions, while students were felicitated for high-impact publications and patent filings. Sood reaffirmed the Delhi Government’s full support to IGDTUW and said the city was on its way to becoming the education capital of ‘Viksit Bharat’