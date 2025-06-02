Delhi: International symposium on UNESCO’s Memory of the World; experts advocate for stronger regional cooperation

An international symposium on ‘UNESCO’s Memory of the World in South Asia — Issues and Challenges’ concluded at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) this week, with experts from across the region calling for greater collaboration and policy support to safeguard documentary heritage.

The one-day symposium, held on May 28, was followed by a three-day workshop from May 29-31, aimed at strengthening institutional capacity in preserving and documenting valuable archival material. The event was jointly organised by IGNCA and UNESCO’s New Delhi Office and took place at IGNCA’s Samvet Auditorium.

The gathering brought together archivists, researchers, policymakers and representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, who exchanged ideas on challenges posed by digitisation, climate change and policy gaps affecting archival preservation across South Asia.

Delivering the welcome address, Ramesh Chandra Gaur, convener of the programme and head of Kala Nidhi Division, IGNCA, underlined the urgency of addressing preservation challenges in a rapidly digitalising world.

He also launched the capacity-building workshop on dossier preparation, which is critical for entries to UNESCO’s Memory of the World

In a video message, UNESCO New Delhi director Tim Curtis emphasised the importance of regional engagement and strategic planning. UNESCO International Advisory Committee member Joie Springer praised India’s archival richness and urged countries to make thoughtful nominations to the Memory of the World Register. Fackson Banda, head of UNESCO’s Documentary Heritage Unit, elaborated on the programme’s principles and called for the integration of digital preservation practices.

Ranjana Chopra, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Culture, cited examples such as Sarala Das’s Mahabharata and the Vrindavan Research Institute’s rare holdings to illustrate the urgent need for stronger policy-level action and inter-institutional cooperation.

During the valedictory session, IGNCA chairman Ram Bahadur Rai noted the late inception of the Memory of the World programme in 1992 and called for more robust international frameworks to protect heritage that is increasingly at risk.

Maleh Hazzaz from UNESCO stressed blending traditional archival practices with modern technologies, while Banda encouraged deeper regional engagement through training and collaboration.

The event also celebrated India’s recent archival achievements. Under Gaur’s leadership, IGNCA has played a pivotal role in securing UNESCO recognition for several Indian manuscripts, including the illustrated Ramcharitmanas and the Panchatantra.

Most recently, the Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra were added to UNESCO’s International Register — a moment hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

With the successful conclusion of both the symposium and workshop, IGNCA reaffirmed its leadership role in South Asia in furthering UNESCO’s Memory of the World initiative, while laying the groundwork for sustained training and cooperation in documentary heritage preservation.