Delhi: IP university hosts India-Europe cultural event

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), in association with the Jean Monnet Project (ACE) funded by the European Union and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), successfully organised a two-day international conference exploring the theme, ‘Art, culture and values in India and Europe: Exchanges, influences and evolving dynamics’.

The conference, hosted by the University School of Liberal Arts (USLA) at the Dwarka campus, was convened by Sheetal Sharma, associate professor at JNU’s Centre for European Studies, and Queeny Pradhan, in-Charge of USLA.

Former Indian Ambassador to the European Union Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated the event, emphasising the growing economic and cultural prominence of India on the global stage. He noted the worldwide influence of Indian traditions such as yoga and cuisine, while underscoring how diplomacy and geopolitics are often rooted in culture and values.

Advertisement

Over two days, the conference featured three plenary sessions addressed by renowned academics and artists, including Molly Kaushal, Rajeev Lochan, Manindra Nath Thakur, Chakraverti Mahajan, N Raghuram, Ajay Gudavarthy and Hilal Ahmed. Scholars and students from across India presented 37 research papers during technical sessions.