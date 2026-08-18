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Home / Delhi / Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane to remain closed for two months

Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane to remain closed for two months

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Sanjay Yadav
Updated At : 05:29 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram will close for two months as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) constructs RCC storm-water drains along Sectors 76 to 80 and the highway.

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The restriction will be in effect from 6 a.m. on August 18 until October 15.

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Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory on Monday afternoon, urging the public to use alternative routes. The advisory said the service lane leading from Delhi towards Jaipur — stretching from beneath the Rampura Chowk flyover to IMT Manesar — would remain completely closed.

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Six route diversions have also been implemented.

Under the diversion plan, motorists travelling from Jaipur to Delhi and heading towards Rampura must use the designated route. To reach Naurangpur, motorists should take a U-turn before the Kherki Daula toll plaza and then proceed towards Naurangpur.

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Those travelling from IMT Manesar to Sector 85 should take the Rampura exit and proceed towards Sector 85.

Motorists travelling from Rampura towards Jaipur should take the service road via Sector 85, make a U-turn before Kherki Daula and then continue along the highway.

Those travelling from Sector 85 to Rampura and Naurangpur should use the Rampura flyover directly.

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