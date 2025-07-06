DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Delhi Jal Board gets more financial powers to fast-track Yamuna cleaning

Delhi Jal Board gets more financial powers to fast-track Yamuna cleaning

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that the Delhi Government has enhanced the financial powers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), granting it greater autonomy to execute major projects without lengthy Cabinet approvals.

Advertisement

Sharing the development, the CM said the decision would enable the DJB to independently undertake high-cost works such as Yamuna purification, treatment of dirty drains and augmentation of regular drinking water supply. She said the previous government had curtailed the DJB’s financial powers, stalling crucial projects and prolonging the city’s struggles with water pollution and irregular supply.

Under the new provisions, the DJB chairperson can now approve projects worth up to Rs 50 crore, the CEO up to Rs 25 crore, while Members (Admin/Water Supply/Drainage) can sanction works up to Rs 5 crore. Other senior officers will also have enhanced decision-making powers, streamlining approvals and eliminating bureaucratic delays.

Advertisement

Calling the move a “landmark reform”, CM Gupta emphasised that the step aligns with the government’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said the aim is to transform the DJB into a truly empowered and autonomous board capable of taking timely, result-oriented decisions for Delhiites.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the DJB will now be able to install new sewage treatment plants, modern desilting units, lay pipelines and build booster pumping stations swiftly—key steps that will curb Yamuna pollution and improve access to clean drinking water across the city.

Advertisement

Reiterating her commitment to transparency and accountability, Rekha Gupta said the decision would cut red tape, reduce corruption and ensure that solutions are delivered on the ground instead of remaining stuck on paper.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts