Delhi Jal Board gets more financial powers to fast-track Yamuna cleaning

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that the Delhi Government has enhanced the financial powers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), granting it greater autonomy to execute major projects without lengthy Cabinet approvals.

Sharing the development, the CM said the decision would enable the DJB to independently undertake high-cost works such as Yamuna purification, treatment of dirty drains and augmentation of regular drinking water supply. She said the previous government had curtailed the DJB’s financial powers, stalling crucial projects and prolonging the city’s struggles with water pollution and irregular supply.

Under the new provisions, the DJB chairperson can now approve projects worth up to Rs 50 crore, the CEO up to Rs 25 crore, while Members (Admin/Water Supply/Drainage) can sanction works up to Rs 5 crore. Other senior officers will also have enhanced decision-making powers, streamlining approvals and eliminating bureaucratic delays.

Calling the move a “landmark reform”, CM Gupta emphasised that the step aligns with the government’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said the aim is to transform the DJB into a truly empowered and autonomous board capable of taking timely, result-oriented decisions for Delhiites.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the DJB will now be able to install new sewage treatment plants, modern desilting units, lay pipelines and build booster pumping stations swiftly—key steps that will curb Yamuna pollution and improve access to clean drinking water across the city.

Reiterating her commitment to transparency and accountability, Rekha Gupta said the decision would cut red tape, reduce corruption and ensure that solutions are delivered on the ground instead of remaining stuck on paper.