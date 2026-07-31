Delhi Jal Board identifies 1,125 commercial defaulters

In a first-of-its-kind drive, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has begun issuing notices to commercial property owners with pending water bills exceeding Rs 25 lakh, signalling a stricter enforcement campaign as the government sets an August 15 deadline for clearing long-outstanding dues.

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Announcing the move on Thursday, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said notices had been served to commercial establishments that have accumulated substantial unpaid water bills over the years. He said the government would initiate action under existing rules against those who fail to pay within the prescribed period.

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“DJB has powers to attach and seal properties of water bill defaulters. Till now, we have identified 1,125 commercial properties where water bill dues of Rs 25 lakh or more have accumulated over the years. If they do not pay on time, appropriate action will be taken as per the rules,” Singh said.

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The warning comes as the government continues to implement its Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme, which was introduced last year for domestic consumers and later extended to commercial users. Under the scheme, eligible consumers can obtain relief on surcharge amounts while clearing their outstanding principal dues.

“Under the LPSC scheme, commercial properties have the facility to obtain a waiver on surcharge charges. The government is expecting satisfactory revenue from the recovery of these long-pending bills,” the minister said.

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The Delhi Government has set a target of recovering Rs 5,000 crore in pending DJB dues from domestic and commercial consumers combined by waiving late payment surcharges amounting to around Rs 11,000 crore.

The minister said the concession window remains available only until August 15, after which the government will begin taking action against those who continue to default.

“After the LPSC scheme's deadline is over, we will take action against defaulters who do not pay their bills,” Singh said. The government has not yet decided whether the LPSC waiver scheme will be extended beyond the August 15 deadline, he added.

Under the scheme, consumers who settled their outstanding principal water dues by January 31, 2026, were granted a 100 per cent waiver of late payment charges. Those making payments after that date remain eligible for a 70 per cent waiver on the surcharge component. Reflecting on the reasons behind the accumulation of dues, Verma said: “DJB, despite being a basic and important civic body, is often not taken seriously. Previous governments did not make sufficient efforts to change this perception. However, we will ensure that people clear their pending dues responsibly and take the issue more seriously to avoid any action.”

The Tribune has learnt that around 15 to 20 commercial properties have outstanding water bill dues of Rs 1 crore or more. In most cases, these liabilities have accumulated over a period of five to ten years.

According to sources, the recovery drive will be carried out in phases based on the amount of outstanding dues identified by the DJB. The Board plans to classify defaulters into four categories: properties with dues of Rs 25 lakh or more, Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The first phase of the recovery exercise will target the highest-value defaulters, followed by the remaining categories.