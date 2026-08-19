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Home / Delhi / Delhi Jal Board 'scam': Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, 5 others produced in court

Delhi Jal Board 'scam': Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, 5 others produced in court

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:49 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. PTI file
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Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Jal Board ex-CEO Udit Prakash Rai and four others, arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the DJB, were produced in a court here on Wednesday.

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The other accused are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma, the ACB said in a statement.

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The accused were produced before Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, and the proceedings were under way.

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The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgrade of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

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