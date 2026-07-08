Delhi Jal Board slashes infra charges for commercial, institutional buildings

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has substantially reduced infrastructure charges (IFC) for several categories of commercial and institutional buildings, slashing the fees by up to 90 per cent in some cases. The move is aimed at promoting “ease of living” and simplifying the existing charging mechanism.

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The revised charges apply across property categories A to H and cover a wide range of developments, including banquet halls, mercantile buildings, hotels, guest houses, factories, petrol pumps and institutional projects.

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Among the biggest beneficiaries are warehouses and storage houses. For a 1,000 sq m institutional warehouse with a floor area ratio (FAR) of 200 in category A/B, the infrastructure charge has been reduced from Rs 54.93 lakh to Rs 3.94 lakh - a reduction of nearly 93 per cent. Similar reductions have been notified across other property categories.

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Industrial projects have also received significant relief. Infrastructure charges for a factory or industrial building on a 1,000 sq m plot with a FAR of 150 have been reduced from Rs 57.68 lakh to Rs 8.91 lakh in category A/B, with proportionately lesser charges for lower-category plots.

Commercial developments, including banquet halls, mercantile establishments, hotels and petrol pumps, will also benefit from the revised rates. Infrastructure charges for banquet halls and petrol pumps in Category A/B have been reduced from Rs 57.68 lakh to Rs 19.80 lakh, while hotels will now pay Rs 24.06 lakh instead of Rs 57.68 lakh.

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The revised schedule indicates that the fee structure has been rationalised across all property categories, extending the benefit from premium localities to lower-category areas.

The notification describes the decision as a “major step towards improving ease of living” by simplifying infrastructure charges.

While the revised schedule gives illustrative examples of new charges, it does not specify the date from which the new rates will come into effect or estimate the financial impact on the Delhi Jal Board’s revenue.