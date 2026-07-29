Delhi Jal Board targets over 50 functional STPs by 2028

Delhi is preparing for one of its biggest sewage treatment expansions, with the Delhi Jal Board planning more than 50 projects that aim to almost double the Capital’s sewage treatment capacity over the next few years. The projects, scheduled for completion between December 2027 and January 2028, are expected to significantly expand the city’s wastewater treatment network through a combination of new plants and upgrades to existing facilities.

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The largest share of the expansion plan is the construction of 29 decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs), designed to improve treatment capacity in Delhi’s outer areas. Together, these plants are expected to add 170 million gallons per day (MGD) of treatment capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 3,151.51 crore. Contracts for 13 of these projects have already been awarded.

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The decentralised plants have been proposed at Mitraon, Kakrola, Kanganheri, Dichaon Kalan, Jafarpur, Hasanpur, Ghevra, Kanjhawala, Jaunti, Bajitpur Thakran, Khera Khurd, Sungarpur, Tajpur Khurd, Bijwasan, Ghitorni, Fatehpur Beri Asola, Rangpuri, Tikri Kalan and Nayabans, among other locations. The projects are intended to strengthen sewage treatment infrastructure in areas that have witnessed rapid urban expansion.

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Alongside the decentralised network, the Delhi Jal Board has proposed 13 new STPs under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), with a combined assessed treatment capacity of 331.5 MGD. The proposed projects, estimated to cost Rs 5,340 crore, have been planned at Jagriti, Kondli, Rohini, Delhi Gate Phase-III, Pappan Kalan campus, Coronation Pillar campus, Keshopur, Rithala, Nilothi and Burari, among other locations. Detailed project reports for these plants have already been submitted to the NMCG.