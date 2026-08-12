Delhi Jal Board to complete sewage plant tenders in 2 months

Four new sewage treatment plants planned for south Delhi are still at the tender stage, with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) telling the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the process is likely to be completed within two months.

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The plants are proposed at Fatehpur Beri, Ghitorni, Asola and Rangpuri as part of measures to meet wastewater treatment requirements in the Vasant Kunj catchment and adjoining areas.

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The DJB made the submission in a status report filed before the NGT in response to its May 12, 2026, order. The tribunal had earlier noted that the board had not provided timelines for making the sewage treatment plants in the area operational.

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According to the DJB, tenders for the four plants are currently under technical evaluation. Once the tender process is completed, construction is expected to take 630 days.

The two-month timeline given to the tribunal, therefore, relates only to completion of the tender process and not to commissioning of the plants. The board has also submitted details of another major component of the sewerage work — laying sewer lines in Chattarpur Extension, Jaunapur and Mahipalpur.

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“The tender has an estimated value of approximately ?245.65 crore with a stipulated completion period of 820 days,” the DJB stated in its report. The board said all timelines mentioned in the status report are tentative.

The report comes after the NGT sought a fuller picture of sewage treatment infrastructure in the Vasant Kunj area. The tribunal had noted that details of two sewage treatment plants installed by the Delhi Development Authority in the E-1 and E-2 pockets of Vasant Kunj were missing from the information submitted earlier.

For now, the DJB has told the tribunal that technical evaluation is under way and the tender process is expected to be completed within two months. Construction of the four plants is then stipulated to take 630 days, while the associated sewer network work has a stipulated completion period of 820 days.