Delhi: Karawal Nagar flyover project 88% complete

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the media at the Secretariat in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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The Delhi Government on Wednesday approved a revised estimate of Rs 291 crore for the under-construction Karawal Nagar double-decker flyover project, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stating that 88 per cent of the work has been completed and the project is targeted for completion by December 2026.
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The revised project cost was cleared at the fifth Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister said the flyover is expected to ease chronic traffic congestion on the Yamuna Vihar-Bhajanpura stretch by diverting around 65-70 per cent of through traffic to the elevated corridor.AdvertisementAdvertisement
The Chief Minister said the flyover is expected to ease chronic traffic congestion on the Yamuna Vihar-Bhajanpura stretch by diverting around 65-70 per cent of through traffic to the elevated corridor.
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