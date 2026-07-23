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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Karawal Nagar flyover project 88% complete

Delhi: Karawal Nagar flyover project 88% complete

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:12 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the media at the Secretariat in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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The Delhi Government on Wednesday approved a revised estimate of Rs 291 crore for the under-construction Karawal Nagar double-decker flyover project, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stating that 88 per cent of the work has been completed and the project is targeted for completion by December 2026.

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The revised project cost was cleared at the fifth Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

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The Chief Minister said the flyover is expected to ease chronic traffic congestion on the Yamuna Vihar-Bhajanpura stretch by diverting around 65-70 per cent of through traffic to the elevated corridor.

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