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Home / Delhi / Delhi-Kathmandu bus services held up after floods

Delhi-Kathmandu bus services held up after floods

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:12 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The devastating flash floods in Nepal have disrupted the Delhi-Kathmandu road link, prompting the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to hold up scheduled cross-border bus services as a precautionary measure.

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A DTC communication dated August 27 said the decision followed reports that a flash flood hit Nepal on August 26, leaving approximately 160 people dead and hundreds missing. Flooding has also completely shut road transport on the National Highway along the Delhi-Kathmandu route in Nepal, according to the communication.

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The disruption has affected services in both directions. The DTC has held up its scheduled bus trip from Delhi to Kathmandu and the return service from Kathmandu to Delhi, both planned for August 28.

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The impact also extends to the Nepal-operated service. A Nepali bus was scheduled to run from Delhi to Kathmandu on August 29, but that trip has also been held up in view of the situation.

The international service, officially known as the “Indo-Nepal Maitri Bus Sewa” operates from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Terminal at Delhi Gate in New Delhi. The DTC communication said the service is operated from the terminal and that the scheduled trips were put on hold after the flooding disrupted road movement in Nepal. For passengers, the decision means a temporary break in one of the established road connections between the two capitals, as authorities weigh travel against conditions on the flood-hit route.

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The DTC said the move was taken as a preventive measure because of the “massive Flash Flood in Nepal” and had the approval of the competent authority.

According to government information, a group of 25 people from Delhi had visited Mansarovar before the incident and returned. Information about those who went on personal tours is being collected.

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