Delhi L-G approves transplant of 200 trees for 2 development projects

New Delhi, August 12

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given approval for the transplantation of 96 trees for the construction of a multi-storeyed residential building of the Northern Railway at Arakpur in the Moti Bagh area and 107 trees for a Central Secretariat building on Ashoka Road, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday. Not a single tree is being felled for the projects, they said.

In addition to the transplantation, 960 and 1,070 saplings of neem, amaltas, peepal, pilkhan and gular, among others, are being planted as part of the two projects, respectively, they added.

The recommendation for the transplantation has come within six months in case of the Northern Railway project and three months for the Central Secretariat building from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the officials said.

The railway project for the construction of the multi-storeyed residential building will cover 1.2669 hectares. The Central Secretariat building will come up at Plot No. 138, measuring over 1.7765 hectares. Applications of the agencies concerned — the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs — were submitted on February 17 and May 10, respectively, according to officials.

As a result of consistent nudging by the Lt Governor to speedily clear development projects, the Delhi Government — the environment minister and the CM — has started clearing projects expeditiously, the officials at the L-G office said. Projects that suffered delays by three-five years have started getting clearances by the government within months now, they added.

