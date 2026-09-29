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Home / Delhi / Delhi L-G calls for visible patrolling, proper lighting to bolster women’s safety

Delhi L-G calls for visible patrolling, proper lighting to bolster women’s safety

Asks cops to engage directly with students, institutions, residents

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday sought a more visible and ground-level response to women’s security in the Capital, directing the police and civic agencies to address vulnerable public spaces, dark spots and gaps in security.

Chairing a high-level meeting on women’s safety, Sandhu asked the Delhi Police to substantially increase direct engagement with students, schools and colleges, heads of institutions, resident welfare associations and market traders’ associations. He said such interaction should take place at least at the level of DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs and SHOs, with concerns raised during these meetings addressed at the earliest.

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The emphasis was not only on policing but also on the physical conditions in which people use public spaces. The L-G directed intensified visible patrolling on vulnerable stretches and asked agencies responsible for parks and roads to ensure proper lighting and security without restricting citizen access.

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Heads of agencies were told to personally inspect major parks. The DDA, MCD and PWD were directed to provide lighting, security personnel and secured boundaries and eliminate dark spots.

The Transport Department was asked to secure buses and other vehicles and ensure adequate lighting at bus stands. Sandhu cautioned that laxity would be treated seriously and officers found responsible for dereliction could face disciplinary action.

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