Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi L-G celebrates Diwali with civil services aspirants, police personnel

Delhi L-G celebrates Diwali with civil services aspirants, police personnel

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu interacts with UPSC aspirants at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi.
Advertisement

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu celebrated Diwali by visiting several locations across the Capital, interacting with residents, students, traders and police personnel who remained on duty during the festival.

One of his key visits was to Old Rajinder Nagar, where he met civil services and other competitive examination aspirants who had stayed back in Delhi to prepare for their examinations rather than travel home for Diwali.

Over tea at a local stall, Sandhu interacted with the students, shared festive sweets and discussed their preparation journeys, aspirations and challenges. He also sought to understand the difficulties they faced with accommodation, reading rooms, food and lodging, and assured them that efforts would be made to address their concerns through the concerned agencies at the earliest.

He said being away from family during festivals was never easy and described the aspirants’ dedication, resilience and commitment to public service as inspiring.

Advertisement

The LG also visited Indraprastha College for Women, where he exchanged Diwali greetings with students and non-teaching staff who had stayed back in the hostel. He wished them good health, happiness and success in their endeavours.

During his visit to the Pink Booths opposite the college and in Kamla Nagar, Sandhu interacted with women police personnel and appreciated their role in making public spaces and academic hubs safer for women. He commended their vigilance and commitment to duty, particularly during the festive season.

At Kamla Nagar market, the LG made a spontaneous visit to the market lanes, interacting with shopkeepers, small vendors, shoppers and residents. He also purchased diyas for his home and said local traders were the backbone of neighbourhoods and deserved support for their hard work and resilience.

Advertisement

He later visited Rajinder Nagar Police Station to greet Delhi Police personnel deployed on Diwali duty. Appreciating their decision to spend the festive evening away from their families to ensure public safety, he said their vigilance and commitment helped the city celebrate the festival peacefully.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts