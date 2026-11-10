Delhi L-G celebrates Diwali with civil services aspirants, police personnel

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu celebrated Diwali by visiting several locations across the Capital, interacting with residents, students, traders and police personnel who remained on duty during the festival.

One of his key visits was to Old Rajinder Nagar, where he met civil services and other competitive examination aspirants who had stayed back in Delhi to prepare for their examinations rather than travel home for Diwali.

Over tea at a local stall, Sandhu interacted with the students, shared festive sweets and discussed their preparation journeys, aspirations and challenges. He also sought to understand the difficulties they faced with accommodation, reading rooms, food and lodging, and assured them that efforts would be made to address their concerns through the concerned agencies at the earliest.

He said being away from family during festivals was never easy and described the aspirants’ dedication, resilience and commitment to public service as inspiring.

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The LG also visited Indraprastha College for Women, where he exchanged Diwali greetings with students and non-teaching staff who had stayed back in the hostel. He wished them good health, happiness and success in their endeavours.

During his visit to the Pink Booths opposite the college and in Kamla Nagar, Sandhu interacted with women police personnel and appreciated their role in making public spaces and academic hubs safer for women. He commended their vigilance and commitment to duty, particularly during the festive season.

At Kamla Nagar market, the LG made a spontaneous visit to the market lanes, interacting with shopkeepers, small vendors, shoppers and residents. He also purchased diyas for his home and said local traders were the backbone of neighbourhoods and deserved support for their hard work and resilience.

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He later visited Rajinder Nagar Police Station to greet Delhi Police personnel deployed on Diwali duty. Appreciating their decision to spend the festive evening away from their families to ensure public safety, he said their vigilance and commitment helped the city celebrate the festival peacefully.