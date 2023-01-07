Delhi L-G constitutes Haj panel

New Delhi, January 6
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) today constituted the Delhi State Haj Committee for a period of three years. The committee organises Islamic pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia.
The members of the committee include BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, two AAP MLAs — Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus —, Congress MCD councillor Naziya Danish. Apart from these, Mohammad Saad has been nominated as an expert in Islamic theology and law, while Kausar Jahan has been nominated as muslim member from Muslim Voluntary organisation.
AAP alleged that a Congress councillor was included sheerly after a deal between Congress and BJP for the MCD mayoral election.
