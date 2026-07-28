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Home / Delhi / Delhi L-G directs MC officials to prepare air pollution plan for winter

Delhi L-G directs MC officials to prepare air pollution plan for winter

Pushes to test Indore MC waste management model in one zone

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Expressing concern over the city’s waste management system, the L-G noted that around 50% of municipal waste was still not segregated at source.
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to intensify efforts on waste segregation, legacy waste remediation, drain cleaning and vector-borne disease control, while asking officials to prepare a comprehensive winter air pollution action plan and explore adopting the Indore Municipal Corporation model in one MCD zone.

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Chairing a high-level review meeting with MCD Commissioner, additional commissioners and zonal deputy commissioners, the L-G reviewed key civic priorities, including solid waste management, waterlogging prevention, desilting of drains, garbage disposal, implementation of the PM-UDAY scheme and road safety.

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Reviewing the progress of legacy waste remediation at Delhi’s landfill sites, Sandhu appreciated the corporation’s efforts in clearing accumulated waste but stressed that fresh waste reaching the dumpsites must be scientifically processed simultaneously to prevent further accumulation.

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He directed officials to establish a robust monitoring mechanism to ensure that daily waste processing kept pace with the daily inflow.

Expressing concern over the city’s waste management system, the L-G noted that around 50% of municipal waste was still not segregated at source, while nearly half of the waste generated every day continued to be dumped at landfill sites.

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Citing the success of the Indore Municipal Corporation in waste management, he directed MCD officials to examine the feasibility of implementing the Indore model on a pilot basis in one municipal zone. The meeting also reviewed measures to prevent dengue and malaria during the ongoing monsoon season, besides assessing efforts to tackle waterlogging through desilting of drains.

With winter approaching, Sandhu instructed officials to prepare a detailed action plan to curb air pollution, with particular emphasis on resurfacing damaged roads to reduce dust emissions. He also ordered a dedicated road safety audit of MCD-maintained roads to identify and address safety hazards.

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