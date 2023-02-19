Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 18

A day after the Supreme Court directed to issue the notice in the next 24 hours to fix the date for the election of mayor for convening the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena today notified the mayoral elections February 22.

The case, wherein direction has been issued, was filed by the mayoral candidate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Shelly Oberoi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had suggested the said date for the election of the Mayor.

In a major boost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the apex court, on Friday, held that members nominated by Delhi L-G, also known as Alderman, cannot participate in voting to elect the mayor.

The recent meeting, to elect mayor, was held on February 6 when the MCD House had to be adjourned by the pro tem speaker after AAP councillors contested the voting rights extended to the nominated members.

It is worth noting that the first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was adjourned on January 6 due to a ruckus by AAP and BJP members.

The Delhi mayor election could not be held on January 24 as well.