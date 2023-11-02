Delhi L-G gives nod to probe against revenue officer for graft

PTI

New Delhi, November 1

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has given a go-ahead to an enquiry under the Prevention of Corruption Act against a Revenue Department sub-registrar, who allegedly demanded bribes from applicants for official work, Raj Niwas officials said today.

The complaints against the sub-registrar, Janakpuri, were lodged in 2019 and 2020.

“The L-G said in the interest of justice, there is a need to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against the official and the Directorate of Vigilance should be directed to process the request received from the Anti-Corruption Branch to do the same after due diligence,” an official said.

Saxena noted that there is “irrefutable evidence” of acts of omission and commission against the officer concerned.

It was alleged that the officer kept documents pending and cleared them only after bribes were paid to him.

