Delhi L-G hails DDA’s financial turnaround

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena lauded the remarkable financial turnaround of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which has moved from a chronic loss-making body to a revenue-surplus agency within just two years.

Taking to social media platform X, Saxena shared, “Pleased to share the remarkable turnaround of DDA — from being a perennial loss-making entity to a revenue-surplus agency — in a short span of just two years.”

According to Saxena, the General Development Account (GDA) of the DDA, which reported a deficit of Rs 1,304 crore in 2022-23, has now recorded a surplus of Rs 1,371 crore in 2024-25, reversing a deficit trend that persisted for more than a decade.

“In effect, the DDA has registered a cumulative revenue growth of Rs 2,675 crore in just two years,” he added.

Saxena attributed the turnaround to key reforms and digital push. “Thanks to a rational and liberal approach adopted by the DDA in terms of housing policy reforms, innovative marketing strategies, enhanced customer experience and digital transformation, the revenue generation from the sale of houses has increased from Rs 665 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 3,176 crore in 2024-25,” he said.

Highlighting the impressive growth, he noted that the housing collection in just two years — 2023-24 and 2024-25 — stands at Rs 5,574 crore, which is 25 per cent higher than the cumulative collection of Rs 4,460 crore between 2015-16 and 2022-23.

Other revenue streams have also shown improvement. Receipts from DDA-run sports facilities have gone up from Rs 77 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 111 crore in 2024-25.

“This turnaround of the DDA would go a long way in making it financially self-sustainable and fulfilling PM’s commitment of ‘affordable housing for all’. The DDA remains committed to ensuring enhanced services to the people of Delhi and fostering a city that is inclusive, sustainable and thriving,” Saxena said.