Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

PTI

New Delhi, May 20

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena visited the Najafgarh lake and connected drains on Saturday to review the ongoing cleaning work.

Saxena is the chairman of a committee set up by the NGT on the Yamuna river rejuvenation.

The L-G, along with a team of senior officers from Delhi and Haryana, visited the Yamuna and reviewed the measures being taken to rejuvenate it. He has set deadlines for micro-level works in the project, according to a statement from the L-G’s office.

It stated that out of the three drains (L1, L2 and L3) which were polluting the Najafgarh lake from the Gurugram side, the L1 drain has been trapped, reducing the flow of the polluting elements into the lake and the outflowing Najafgarh drain.

“In Najafgarh drain (which contributed about 70 per cent pollution in the Yamuna), 40 per cent of the untreated discharge came from L1, L2 and L3 drains flowing out of Gurugram in Haryana. Also, a huge amount of industrial affluent from Haryana was directed towards the Najafgarh drain,” according to the statement.

It further said that during the review, Saxena was informed that the work on trapping and cleaning of discharge from L2 and L3 drains was underway. The L-G has also asked senior officers of Delhi and Haryana accompanying him to recognise the work done by the workers on the site. “They are working hard and they should be appreciated and rewarded for their hard work,” Saxena said.