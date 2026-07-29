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Home / Delhi / Delhi L-G lays stone for dog shelter with 1,500 capacity in Dwarka

Delhi L-G lays stone for dog shelter with 1,500 capacity in Dwarka

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu lays the stone for the modern dog shelter in Sector 29, Dwarka, on Tuesday.
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a modern dog shelter in Dwarka’s Sector 29, saying the facility would strengthen Delhi’s efforts towards humane care and rehabilitation of stray dogs.

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The shelter, to be developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over nearly 6,050 square metres, will have the capacity to accommodate around 1,500 dogs and provide shelter and rehabilitation with modern infrastructure.

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The foundation stone was laid in the presence of MCD Mayor Pravesh Wahi, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Kailash Gahlot, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and other senior officials.

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Highlighting the project as a public-private partnership, the L-G said the shelter would be developed at no cost to the MCD through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support from the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation.

Sandhu directed officials to involve all stakeholders, including dog lovers, resident welfare associations (RWAs), animal welfare organisations, veterinarians and subject experts, in preparing the operational framework for the shelter to ensure it functions on scientific and compassionate lines.

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During his visit, Sandhu also inspected Delhi’s only cremation centre for small animals and reviewed its facilities. He said animal welfare organisations and experts should be involved in the operation of both the shelter and the cremation facility to ensure they are managed with empathy rather than as routine civic infrastructure.

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