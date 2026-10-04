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Home / Delhi / Delhi: L-G meets AIIMS students, resident doctors over coffee

Delhi: L-G meets AIIMS students, resident doctors over coffee

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu. File
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu interacted with medical students and resident doctors at the AIIMS, New Delhi, over coffee, hearing about their experiences of medical education, aspirations for the healthcare sector and concerns related to safety and security, particularly those faced by women.

During the interaction, Sandhu heard the students and doctors speak about the “rigours of medical education” as well as their expectations for India’s healthcare sector. Safety and security concerns, especially those affecting women, also came up during the discussion.

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The L-G assured the participants of “full cooperation” in addressing their concerns and strengthening a safe and secure environment for all.

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Describing the interaction as candid, Sandhu said, “Their candid inputs matter.” He also urged the medical students and resident doctors to contribute to the country’s healthcare system with knowledge and empathy.

“To our future doctors — Serve with knowledge. Lead with empathy. Build a healthier Viksit Dilli and Viksit Bharat,” he said in a post on social media.

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