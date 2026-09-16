DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi L-G okays 427 posts for 53 fast-track special courts

Delhi L-G okays 427 posts for 53 fast-track special courts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. File
Advertisement

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the creation of 427 ancillary posts for 53 newly established Fast-Track Special Courts (FTSCs) under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS), aimed at strengthening the functioning of the courts in the Capital.

The posts include 58 readers/senior judicial assistants, 58 senior personal assistants (stenographers), 58 personal assistants (stenographers), 58 ahlmads/judicial assistants, 58 assistant ahlmads/junior judicial assistants, 20 staff car drivers and 117 multi-tasking staff. The sanctioned strength includes a 10 per cent leave reserve across categories.

Advertisement

The proposal was examined by the Administrative Reforms Department in consultation with the Law Department before being recommended for approval. The Finance Department subsequently examined its financial implications, estimated at Rs 37.37 crore, and concurred with the proposal.

Advertisement

However, the approval is subject to the condition that 243 vacant ancillary posts in the existing 415 courts are filled expeditiously and on priority before the newly sanctioned posts are operationalised.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts