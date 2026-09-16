Delhi L-G okays 427 posts for 53 fast-track special courts

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the creation of 427 ancillary posts for 53 newly established Fast-Track Special Courts (FTSCs) under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS), aimed at strengthening the functioning of the courts in the Capital.

The posts include 58 readers/senior judicial assistants, 58 senior personal assistants (stenographers), 58 personal assistants (stenographers), 58 ahlmads/judicial assistants, 58 assistant ahlmads/junior judicial assistants, 20 staff car drivers and 117 multi-tasking staff. The sanctioned strength includes a 10 per cent leave reserve across categories.

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The proposal was examined by the Administrative Reforms Department in consultation with the Law Department before being recommended for approval. The Finance Department subsequently examined its financial implications, estimated at Rs 37.37 crore, and concurred with the proposal.

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However, the approval is subject to the condition that 243 vacant ancillary posts in the existing 415 courts are filled expeditiously and on priority before the newly sanctioned posts are operationalised.