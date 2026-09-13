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Home / Delhi / Delhi L-G okays health scheme for 2.7 lakh construction workers

Delhi L-G okays health scheme for 2.7 lakh construction workers

Offers up to Rs 2 lakh annual cover per beneficiary

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:30 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. File
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More than 2.7 lakh registered construction workers in Delhi and their families are set to get a major health coverage, with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu approving the Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme.

Under the scheme, registered building and other construction workers will be entitled to cashless healthcare, easing the financial burden of treatment for a workforce often exposed to workplace risks and uncertain incomes.

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Each eligible beneficiary will get healthcare worth up to Rs 2 lakh a year. For the family as a whole, the annual ceiling has been fixed at Rs 10 lakh.

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The scheme covers registered construction workers in Delhi and their dependent family members. The cashless facility is aimed at ensuring that beneficiaries can access treatment without having to bear the cost upfront.

The move provides separate individual and family limits, offering wider financial protection when more than one member requires medical care.

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The scheme had already received approval from the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and cabinet ministers. L-G Sandhu’s approval now clears the way for its implementation, extending health protection to more than 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and their dependants.

For Delhi’s construction workforce, the scheme could mean greater access to treatment and less fear of a medical emergency turning into a major financial setback.

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